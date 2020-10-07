People should not think there's improvement in Covid situation: Tripura HC

A division bench of the Tripura



High Court has said people of the state shuld not be under any false impression that there is "dramatic improvement" in the COVID-19 situation and life can get back to normal.

The apex court's observation came following an 'action taken report' submitted by the state government on the recommendations of a central expert team, which had recently visited the state.

"The people of the state should not get a false idea that there is a dramatic improvement in the spread and that life should go back to normal. This would be a serious mistake with serious consequences," the bench, comprising Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice Subhashish Talapatra, said.

It also said the positivity rate in has been quite high.

The high court said the committee has flagged certain shortcomings with regard to health facilities in the state and suggested remedial measures, which should be implemented at the earliest.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for October 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)