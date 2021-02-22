People will uproot Uttar Pradesh govt in next assembly elections: AAP MP

-
ALSO READ
Bypoll counting: BJP leads in over 40 of 59 assembly seats across 11 states
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
UP bypoll results indicate BJP victory in 2022 assembly polls: Adityanath
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti gets bail in one case, hearing on another tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh govt trying to save culprits in Hathras case: AAP MP
-
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday claimed that people will uproot the Uttar Pradesh government in the next assembly elections and the BJP is scared of it.
Out of the fear of defeat, the BJP is not contesting zila panchayat (district board) elections on the party symbol. In case the BJP contests the upcoming district board elections on its symbol, party candidates will face defeat, he claimed.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is occupied with the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala and is neglecting the state, he alleged.
Singh made the remarks while talking to reporters here after taking stock of his party's preparations for the February 28 farmers' mahapanchayat in Meerut.
Accusing both the state and Union governments of being insensitive to farmers' plight, Singh claimed that farmers in Uttar Pradesh have not yet been paid their sugarcane arrears to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore.
The Union government too is not paying heed to the farmers' demand for a law guaranteeing a minimum support price for their crops and is instead bent upon imposing the three anti-farmer laws on them.
The Centre is also oblivious of farmers' plight camping at Delhi borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the protest against the three farm laws of the Centre, he alleged.
Singh also criticised the Uttar Pradesh budget tabled in the state assembly on Monday and said the state government has done nothing for education, industries and employment in the last four years.
The AAP MP also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of buying oximeters and thermometers to fight the Coviod pandemic at inflated costs.
They bought oximeters worth Rs 800 for Rs 5,000 each and thermometers worth Rs 1,600 for Rs 16,000 each, he alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU