Uttar Pradesh govt trying to save culprits in Hathras case: AAP MP

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: SIT gets 10 more days to submit probe report on Hathras case
Oppn selectively focusing on crimes for 'vote bank' considerations: BJP
Hathras rape case: AAP demands removal of UP women's commission chief
Hathras: Security tightened at Jantar Mantar as hundreds gather to protest
CPI(M), CPI delegation to meet family of Hathras gangrape victim on Oct 6
-
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of trying to save the culprits in the Hathras case and demanded that the CBI inquiry be monitored by the Supreme Court.
Singh, who was in Muzaffarnagar for a party meeting, told reporters that the state government was trying to weaken the case by "destroying" evidence.
The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital last month a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men at her village in Hathras district on September 14.
The Rajya Sabha MP demanded that the family of the Hathras victim be provided security by the central forces. He said the CBI inquiry in the case should be under the supervision of the apex court.
Singh asserted that his agitation against the "atrocities" on the people would continue despite he being implicated in "false" cases.
At the meeting, AAP workers participated from Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Singh said a drive for party membership should be started.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU