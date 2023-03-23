JUST IN
Business Standard

Perpetrators of terrorism ultimately consumed by terrorism itself: Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that perpetrators of terrorism are ultimately consumed by terrorism itself

Topics
Jitendra Singh | Terrorism | terrorists

ANI 

Jitendra Singh MoS for Development of North Eastern Region ( Independent Charge), PMO addresses during a press conference after a cabinet meeting, at the National Media Center in New Delhi.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that perpetrators of terrorism are ultimately consumed by terrorism itself.

Speaking at "Basanti Chola Diwas" to pay home to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in New Delhi, Singh said, the British reign of terror has come to an end as the internal contradictions forced the Raj to finally wind up from India.

"Hailing from a terror-affected region, I have been witness to terrorism in all its ramifications and can say with a certain amount of confidence that the perpetrator of terror rides the tiger and is finally consumed by the same tiger."

Paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, a day ahead of 'Shaheed Diwas' to mark the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Singh said, the revolutionary zeal of Bhagat Singh shook the British Empire and only 16-17 years later British were forced to quit India in 1947.

The Minister said, Bhagat Singh was the first Human Rights Activist of the 20th Century, much ahead of when the concept of Human Rights came into existence.

Jitendra Singh lauded the social work of role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal also known as SBS Foundation and underlined that during the COVID pandemic, SBS was the only visible organization working on the ground.

Singh recalled that the NGO is very well known for its exemplary work during Covid-19 Pandemic by providing much-needed services such as Free Hearse Van Services for Covid-19 deceased patients, free ambulance services for the Covid-19 suspects and patients and free cremation services for patients deceased from Covid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 08:32 IST

