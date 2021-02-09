Petrol crosses Rs 87-mark to hit record high in Delhi, diesel at Rs 77.48

Petrol prices breached the Rs 87-a-litre mark to touch an all-time high of Rs 87.30 in the capital. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on Tuesday, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. The diesel prices stood at Rs 77.48. Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at a record high in the country, prompting calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers. Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 93.83 on Tuesday as compared with Rs 93.49 yesterday. One litre of diesel will cost Rs 84.36 in the city. In Chennai, petrol inched up 31 paise to sell at Rs 89.70.

Diesel was retailing at Rs 82.66 in the city.

In Bangalore, petrol and diesel prices surged by 29 paise and 30 paise respectively to Rs 90.22 and Rs 82.13. In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol price was increased by 33 paise to Rs 88.63 per litre.