Petrol, diesel prices continue to soar with fresh hike on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
From now, dealers won't need govt nod for sale, purchase of fuel in Gujarat
Petrol@Rs 86.72! Fuel prices rise for 10th day in a row; check rates here
Diesel at record high of Rs 69.46 a litre, petrol inches towards Rs 78 mark
Fuel price hike: Diesel up 25 paise across cities, petrol unchanged
Petrol, diesel price hike: No respite for common man yet; check rates here
-
Fuel prices witnessed a fresh hike on Saturday, adding to commuters' woes.
In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 17 paise higher at Rs. 70.72/litre, and diesel at Rs. 65.16/litre after a 19 paise hike.
Also, petrol is retailing at Rs 76.35/litre (increased by 17 paise) and diesel at Rs. 68.22/litre (increased by 20 paise) in Mumbai.
The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU