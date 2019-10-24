JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India rises 14 places to 63rd in global Ease of Doing Business rankings
Business Standard

Petrol, diesel prices fall again; check today's rates in top cities

In the international market, the crude oil registered a fall in its price after a rise in the previous two sessions while the Brent oil continued to trade above $60 per barrel

IANS  |  New Delhi 

auto fuel
An employee stands next to a pump at a fuel station in New Delhi | Photo: Reuters

After a day of no change, the prices of petrol and diesel fell again on Thursday, an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data revealed.

The oil marketing companies reported no change in the price of petrol and diesel on Wednesday.

According to the IOC website, the price of petrol fell on Thursday in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai to Rs 73.17 per litre, Rs 75.82, Rs 78.78, and Rs 75.99, respectively.

The diesel prices also fell in the four major metropolitan cities. It fell to Rs 66.06 per litre in Delhi, Rs 68.42 in Kolkata, Rs 69.24 in Mumbai, and Rs 69.77 in Chennai.

In the international market, the crude oil registered a fall in its price after a rise in the previous two sessions while the Brent oil continued to trade above $60 per barrel.
First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU