Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in India's four metro cities on Tuesday for the 25th day uninterrupted. In Delhi, petrol was steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Good Returns website.
In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre, and diesel is at Rs 97.45 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices are highest in Mumbai among the four metro cities.
A litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 in Chennai and diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in the city.
While in Kolkata it costs Rs 102.08 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 93.02.
Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has spiked by Rs 10.80 per litre.
State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.
Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|Rs 101.84
|Rs 89.87
|Kolkata
|Rs 102.08
|Rs 93.02
|Mumbai
|Rs 107.83
|Rs 97.45
|Chennai
|Rs 102.49
|Rs 94.39
|Gurgaon
|Rs 99.18
|Rs 90.21
|Noida
|Rs 98.93
|Rs 90.26
|Bangalore
|Rs 105.25
|Rs 95.26
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 102.66
|Rs 97.95
|Chandigarh
|Rs 97.93
|Rs 89.50
|Hyderabad
|Rs 105.83
|Rs 97.96
|Jaipur
|Rs 108.71
|Rs 99.02
|Lucknow
|Rs 98.91
|Rs 90.26
|Patna
|Rs 104.25
|Rs 95.51
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 103.58
|Rs 96.24
Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.
The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates.
