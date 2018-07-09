Petrol, diesel prices up again: What you'll have to pay in top cities today

Fuel prices across four metro cities rose for the fifth straight day on Monday. While petrol prices were up by around 23 paise, diesel prices were increased by around 22 paise.

With the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi rose to Rs 76.36 per litre, according to state-run Indian Oil Corp.

In the other major cities of Kolkata, and Chennai, a litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 79.03, Rs 83.75 and Rs 79.25 on Monday.

Similarly, the revised diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, and were Rs 68.07, Rs 70.62, Rs 72.23 and Rs 71.85 per litre.

Since Thursday, petrol prices have gone up by a cumulative 80-85 paise per litre and diesel rates raised by 69-74 paise per litre.

While the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision last month to raise production by nearly 1 million barrels per day led to a softening of international rates, the threat of sanctions on Iran after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with the Gulf nation is pushing prices again.

According to oil marketing company officials in New Delhi, the US is putting pressure on importers of Iranian oil such as India and China to end all imports by November 4.



With IANS inputs