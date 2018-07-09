Petrol, diesel prices up again: What you'll have to pay in top cities today

-
ALSO READ
Petrol prices up for 2nd straight day: Check new rates in top cities today
Petrol, diesel price hike: Guide for middle-class Indians on fuel prices
False alarm! Petrol prices down by just 1 paisa to Rs 78.43/litre in Delhi
'Petrol, diesel prices may stay high in immediate future': 10 points
Cruel joke: Here is how Twitterati reacted to petrol price cut faux pas
-
Fuel prices across four metro cities rose for the fifth straight day on Monday. While petrol prices were up by around 23 paise, diesel prices were increased by around 22 paise.
With the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi rose to Rs 76.36 per litre, according to state-run Indian Oil Corp.
In the other major cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, a litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 79.03, Rs 83.75 and Rs 79.25 on Monday.
Similarly, the revised diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 68.07, Rs 70.62, Rs 72.23 and Rs 71.85 per litre.
Since Thursday, petrol prices have gone up by a cumulative 80-85 paise per litre and diesel rates raised by 69-74 paise per litre.
ALSO READ: In order to fund loan waiver, Karnataka hikes tax on liquor, petrol, diesel
While the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision last month to raise production by nearly 1 million barrels per day led to a softening of international rates, the threat of sanctions on Iran after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with the Gulf nation is pushing prices again.
According to oil marketing company officials in New Delhi, the US is putting pressure on importers of Iranian oil such as India and China to end all imports by November 4.
With IANS inputs
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU