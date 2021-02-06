Petrol price remains stable at Rs 86.95 after hitting record in New Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
Petrol price remains same for 6th day at Rs 83.06 a ltr, diesel at Rs 76.48
Petrol price unchanged at Rs 83.06 a litre for 8th day, diesel at Rs 76.48
Oil marketing companies continue to hold petrol and diesel price hike
-
Petrol prices in India remained stable after touching new all-time highs as oil marketing companies increased rates on Friday, fuelling hopes that the government cuts excise duties.
Petrol lrice iin Delhi stayed at Rs 86.95 a litre on Saturday. Petrol hit this price yesterday, marking the highest ever price at which petrol has been sold in New Delhi. Diesel also remained unchanged at Rs 77.13.
Petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 93.49 on Saturday-- the same as yesterday. One litre of diesel will cost Rs 83.99 in the city. In Chennai, petrol inched up 0.07 paise to sell at Rs 89.46. Diesel was retailing at Rs 82.39 in the city.
In Bangalore, petrol and diesel prices dropped by 0.07 paise and 0.06 paise respectively to Rs 89.85 and Rs 81.76. In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol price stayed put at Rs 88.30 per litre.
Rates differ from state to state, depending on value-added tax (VAT). Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Fuel prices have been witnessing an upswing in the past month, leading to demands for a cut in excise duty. Earlier, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the fuel prices had gone up because of a lower production in oil-producing nations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a meeting on February 3 decided to go on with the output curbs.
In January, state-owned fuel companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation resumed daily price revision after a almost a month-long break.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU