Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol prices were unchanged in major cities on Monday, according to data from the Good Returns.
In Delhi, petrol was at Rs 101.84 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price remained at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel prices remained unchanged in the national capital at Rs 89.87 litre.
Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Bhopal at Rs 110.20 per litre. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.
With today's hike in petrol prices, here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 107.83 per litre
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 101.84 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 102.49 per litre
Here are the fuel prices in your city today
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|Rs 101.84
|Rs 89.87
|Kolkata
|Rs 102.08
|Rs 93.02
|Mumbai
|Rs 107.83
|Rs 97.45
|Chennai
|Rs 102.49
|Rs 94.39
|Gurgaon
|Rs 99.08
|Rs 90.12
|Noida
|Rs 98.90
|Rs 90.23
|Bangalore
|Rs 105.25
|Rs 95.26
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 102.66
|Rs 97.95
|Chandigarh
|Rs 97.93
|Rs 89.50
|Hyderabad
|Rs 105.83
|Rs 97.96
|Jaipur
|Rs 108.85
|Rs 99.14
|Lucknow
|Rs 98.92
|Rs 90.26
|Patna
|Rs 104.39
|Rs 95.64
|Trivandrum
|Rs 103.82
|Rs 96.47
