Phagwara sugar mill workers hold protest over non-payment of salaries

Phagwara sugar mill workers on Saturday held a demonstration here denouncing the mill management for not paying their salaries for the last three months.

Phagwara sugar mill labour union leader Sukhdev Singh also sought the intervention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the matter.

"We have families. We find it next to impossible to pay the fees of our school going children. The owner of the mill has run abroad. The local mill officials are giving us false assurances, said one of the protesters.

The protesters demanded the management to pay at least a month's salary to the workers considering the ongoing festival season, and threatened to intensify their protests if their demand is not met.

