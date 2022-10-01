JUST IN
Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th consecutive time, Surat on 2nd
Top headlines: GST collections rise 26%, 5G launch in India and more
India's unemployment rate drops to 6.43% in September, shows CMIE
National Mission for Clean Ganga approves 14 projects worth Rs 1,145 cr
Kerala to implement projects worth Rs 97.77 crore in 'ayush' sector
5G rollout will benefit education sector in a big way: Dharmendra Pradhan
We cannot afford to lose sheen of insolvency law, says FM Sitharaman
He's very supportive': Bajrang Punia meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
PM Modi interacts with Delhi Metro tunnel workers via live Vi 5G network
Sikh bodies hold protest march in Phagwara over desecration, demands arrest
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
At least 50 children ill after DPT vaccination; CMO says all recovered
Business Standard

Phagwara sugar mill workers hold protest over non-payment of salaries

Phagwara sugar mill workers on Saturday held a demonstration here denouncing the mill management for not paying their salaries for the last three months.

Topics
Punjab | Workers strike | Protest

Press Trust of India  |  Phagwara (PB) 

Massive show of strength by Andhra govt employees ahead of strike
Representative image

Phagwara sugar mill workers on Saturday held a demonstration here denouncing the mill management for not paying their salaries for the last three months.

Phagwara sugar mill labour union leader Sukhdev Singh also sought the intervention of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the matter.

"We have families. We find it next to impossible to pay the fees of our school going children. The owner of the mill has run abroad. The local mill officials are giving us false assurances, said one of the protesters.

The protesters demanded the management to pay at least a month's salary to the workers considering the ongoing festival season, and threatened to intensify their protests if their demand is not met.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 19:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU