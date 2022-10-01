Phagwara sugar mill workers hold protest over non-payment of salaries

-
ALSO READ
Hiring CEOs becoming difficult after huge pay hike in FY22, says new report
Not so sweet for UP sugar industry as giant Bajaj Hindusthan gets NPA tag
Senior executives in India may get 8.9% salary hike in 2022: Report
New Zealand Cricket to pay men, women equally: Where does India stand?
L&T CEO Subrahmanyan gets 115% jump in salary in FY22 as business grows
-
Phagwara sugar mill workers on Saturday held a demonstration here denouncing the mill management for not paying their salaries for the last three months.
Phagwara sugar mill labour union leader Sukhdev Singh also sought the intervention of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the matter.
"We have families. We find it next to impossible to pay the fees of our school going children. The owner of the mill has run abroad. The local mill officials are giving us false assurances, said one of the protesters.
The protesters demanded the management to pay at least a month's salary to the workers considering the ongoing festival season, and threatened to intensify their protests if their demand is not met.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 19:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU