Business Standard

Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A being executed at Rs 1,367 cr: Gadkari

The section connects major cities Amritsar - Jalandhar - Chandigarh and extends mobility to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ropar, and Mohali

Topics
National Highways | Nitin Gadkari | Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the four-lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A is being executed in hybrid annuity mode at a cost of Rs 1,367 crore.

Under the hybrid annuity model, the government provides 40 per cent of the project cost to the developer to begin work and the remaining investment is made by the developer.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in a statement said the 4-Lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A developed by NHAI would give a major boost to the road infra in Punjab.

The section connects major cities Amritsar - Jalandhar - Chandigarh and extends mobility to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ropar, and Mohali.

The alignment will reduce the travel time between Jalandhar and Chandigarh to almost half and provide direct access to Khatkarkalan, which is the ancestral home of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 20:13 IST

