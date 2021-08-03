PIL filed against Uttarakhand Cabinet's decision to re-open schools

-
The Nainital High Court has asked a petitioner challenging the state government's decision to re-open schools from August 2 to make changes to his petition.
The HC gave the petitioner time to make necessary changes, the next date of hearing has been fixed as August 4.
The PIL is being heard by a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Alok Kumar Verma.
While hearing the PIL, the bench found that the SOPs issued by the Education Department of the state regarding the re-opening of schools had not been challenged by the petitioner.
Vijay Singh of Dehradun is the petitioner in the case. He stated that in the past, the cabinet decided to open schools for classes 6th to 12th.
The petition states that "the Covid crisis is still not yet over in the state and a large number of people in hilly areas are yet to receive their first shot of vaccination."
The petition argues that in such a situation, the decision of the government to open schools is wrong.
Earlier on August 1, the Education Department of the state had issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the re-opening of schools from August 2 for classes 9th to 12th and August 16 for classes 6th to 8th. .
