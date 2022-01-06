Pilot error may have led to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash

-
ALSO READ
How is India's private helicopter market faring?
Bipin Rawat: Outstanding military chief with vision of tri-service synergy
CDS Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu
CDS chopper crash: Tri-services inquiry report expected on December 31
PM Modi expresses anguish over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
-
The Indian Air Force on Wednesday apprised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the findings of the tri-services investigation into the December 8 chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others, people familiar with the development said.
Pilot error was the likely cause of the crash which occurred in cloudy weather, NDTV reported, adding that the Russian-origin Mi-17V5 helicopter did not malfunction. Earlier, sources suggested the crash was not a result of any technical error in the IAF helicopter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU