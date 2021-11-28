Piyush Goyal suggests five focus areas to enhance India-Bangladesh ties

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday suggested five focus areas including trade, connectivity, health and tourism for further enhancing economic ties between India and Bangladesh.

He also said that Bangladesh is India's biggest trade partner in South Asia with a volume of over USD 10 billion of trade and both the countries are looking to advance the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

I would like to suggest 5 focus areas for strengthening India-Bangladesh relationship: Trade, Technology, Connectivity, Entrepreneurship, Health & Tourism," he said while addressing the Bangladesh International Investment Summit.

The minister added that efforts to further improve this connectivity is imperative for the expansion of bilateral trade and realisation of investment potential between Bangladesh and Eastern India.

First Published: Sun, November 28 2021. 15:37 IST

