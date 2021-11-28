Oppn parties slam BJP-led Yogi govt over UPTET 2021 paper leak

Opposition parties launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led on the paper leak of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination.

Congress leader Anshu Awasthi said, "The paper leak shows that 'Yogi sarkar' is a complete failure. Earlier, such papers were also leaked. This is a planned attack on the youths of Uttar Pradesh. government only works on religious polarisation."

Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh said that this is very shameful that UPTET 2021 exam paper got leaked. "The government should feel ashamed. Students had worked very hard for the exams. This government is in intention to give employments to the youths of the state. This government only knows to slam the opposition parties from large stages."

Meanwhile, At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak of the UPTET 2021 examination, informed Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi on Sunday said that the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF)."The paper leak of UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted by UP STF. will soon conduct the exam within a month," Dwivedi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)