West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over Nadia road mishap

-
ALSO READ
Farmers across India suffering due to Centre's indifference: Mamata
Mamata meets PM Modi in Delhi, demands more vaccines and medicines
WB CM, chief secy insulted PM by not attending cyclone review meet: Suvendu
TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee rejoins Didi's party at Tripura rally
PM Modi dials Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy amid buzz over his return to TMC
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee expressed her condolences over the death of 18 people in the Nadia road accident.
"Heartbroken to hear about the road accident in Nadia. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. May God give them the strength to get past this difficult time," she tweeted.
"Government of West Bengal will extend every necessary assistance and support to the kin of the victims. We are beside you in this sad hour," the Chief Minister said in another tweet.
As per the police officials, at least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district. The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also expressed his grief over the mishap.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU