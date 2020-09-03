JUST IN
Latest news LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to meet heads of banks, NBFCs today
Planning to travel by metro? Here's a list of things you need to know

After a halt of more than 5 months, Delhi Metro will commence operations from September 7, in a graded manner. The services will start from some stations for a limited period of time

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rules and guidelines

Metro workers sit inside a metro train after it was sanitized, ahead of the resumption of metro services, in Noida. Photo: PTI

 

Wearing masks will be mandatory for commuters.
 
For the time being, no tokens will be issued to passengers, however, there will be a system of purchasing smart cards at every station and passengers will be able to travel only with smart cards.
 
For the Noida-Greater Noida Metro (Aqua Line), passengers with body temperature less than or equal to  37.7 degrees Celsius will be allowed.

 

Timings

In the first stage of opening from September 7 to September 10, the services will be from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.
 
In Stage-II, from September 11, the services will be from 7 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm.
 
From September 12 onwards, services on lines will be available throughout the day i.e. 6 am to 11 pm.

 

Graded opening of lines

September 7: Line-2 (Yellow Line) from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre including Rapid Metro, Gurugram.
 
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro (Aqua Line) will also  resume services from September 7 with curtailed timings.
 
September 9: Line-3/4 (Blue Line) from Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali & Line-7 (Pink Line) from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar
 
September 10: Line-1 (Red Line) from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Line-5 (Green Line) from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) & Line-6 (Violet Line) from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)
 
September 11: Lines, Line-8 (Magenta Line) from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden & Line-9 (Grey Line) from Dwarka to Najafgarh will be also made operational
 
September 12: In addition to stage-1 & 2 Lines, Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will also be operational

 

Frequency and stoppage period

The frequency of the trains will be the same as it was before March 22, an official statement said adding that the frequency may be increased or decreased as per requirement.
 
The stoppage time of the train at a particular station has been nearly doubled, which essentially means that the trips will be longer than usual.

 

For containment zones

Stations falling in the containment zone will remain shut for the public.
 
Similarly, some of the stations may be skipped if social distancing is not adhered to by the passengers.
 
DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

 


First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 08:42 IST

