Planning to travel by metro? Here's a list of things you need to know

September 7: Line-2 (Yellow Line) from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre including Rapid Metro, Gurugram.
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro (Aqua Line) will also resume services from September 7 with curtailed timings.
September 9: Line-3/4 (Blue Line) from Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali & Line-7 (Pink Line) from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar
September 10: Line-1 (Red Line) from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Line-5 (Green Line) from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) & Line-6 (Violet Line) from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)
September 11: Lines, Line-8 (Magenta Line) from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden & Line-9 (Grey Line) from Dwarka to Najafgarh will be also made operational
September 12: In addition to stage-1 & 2 Lines, Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will also be operational
