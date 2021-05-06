Plea in Bombay High Court seeks Z+ security for Adar Poonawalla, his family

-
A writ petition on Wednesday has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking Z plus security for Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and his family.
The petitioner has said Poonawalla should be given Z plus security for himself and his family, and his assets should be protected keeping the threats which were made to Poonawallah as per media reports.
The plea requested the court to give order to Maharashtra government and Pune Police Commissioner to file an FIR in the matter based on the petitioner's complaint which he has already submitted.
He also requested that by the time the order on his petition comes, Poonawalla and his family should be given ample police protection and there should be police deployment at Serum institute and other properties of Poonawalla.
On May 2, in an interview to a London newspaper, Poonawalla had complained of receiving threats from politicians and "powerful men" demanding quick delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine that his firm has been producing.
Poonawalla had also complained of being "vilified and blamed", and hinted at starting a new vaccine production unit in the United Kingdom.
He had said he had received calls from "some of the most powerful men in India", including "Chief Ministers, heads of business conglomerates and others.
