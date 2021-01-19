Plea to enhance compensation for Delhi riots victims: HC seeks govt stand

-
ALSO READ
Maken slams Centre, AAP for not challenging SC ruling on slum removal
Delhi High Court slams AAP govt over fund scarcity in district courts
Delhi Riots: HC to hear plea on FIR against Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra
Second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, experts believe: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi riots: Court asks police to sensitise IOs after false statement filed
-
The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking enhancement of the compensation being provided to victims of the communal violence in north-east Delhi last year.
Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the central and Delhi governments seeking their stand on the petition by persons claiming to be victims of the riots which occurred in relation to protests against the citizenship law.
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
The petitioners, who claim to be victims of the riots, have sought enhancement of the Rs 10 lakh interim relief provided under the Delhi government's Assistance Scheme for the victims of the communal violence to Rs 15 lakh total compensation.
The court directed the Centre and Delhi government to file their responses within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on April 9.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU