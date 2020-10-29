PM assures vaccination for all, says India on its way to economic recovery

Prime Minister on Monday assured that everyone will be vaccinated and no one will be left behind. The statements came in an interview with The Economic Times, days after the BJP promised free vaccination in its poll manifesto in Bihar. "First and foremost, I would like to assure the nation that, as and when a vaccine becomes available, everyone will be vaccinated. None will be left behind, Modi said.

Talking about the economy he said that India is on its way to economic recovery as farmers have broken all records of production along with record-high FDI inflows followed by auto and tractor sales that are either reaching or surpassing previous year levels.

"We will take all measures needed to constantly stimulate the economy in a timely manner while ensuring overall macro-economic stability," Modi said adding "we are still not over with the pandemic. Yet, our economy has shown a remarkable capability to bounce back."

The prime minister spoke on a range of issues including the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and how it has taken a toll on daily lives.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases past 8 mn; global tally at 44,739,905

Responding to a question on the spread of the virus, Modi said that India has among the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates in the world. "Our recovery rate continues to be high and our active cases are significantly falling. The proactive measures taken in the early stages of the virus have helped us prepare our defences against the pandemic," he told The Economic Times.

Talking about the biggest learning from the pandemic, Modi said that the behavioural change that a billion-plus people had adapted to in such a short span of time — wearing masks and maintaining social distance — is a world model of public participation. He said, "One positive learning in the past few months has been the significance of delivery mechanisms that reach the last mile."



Prime Minister gestures to supporters during the Bihar election rally, in Patna on Wednesday.

Attacking the opposition on their questions around rising infections and falling economy, Modi said "There are some people who are so intelligent that they use an absolute number of cases to compare our country with other countries which have a population similar to our states."

"India lived up to its name of being the pharmacy of the world in the last few months, supplying drugs and medical equipment to around 150 countries. The Indian pharma sector has a size of about $38 billion. To strengthen this advantage, the government has approved an outlay of 1,40,00 crore for production of medical devices and active pharmaceutical ingredients," he said on the emergence of India as a major producer of PPE kits and mask.

Talking about the recently cleared farm bills, that has irked farmers across the country the prime minister said that the new structure brought by these reforms will significantly increase the profitability of our farmers. "As in other industries, once the profits are earned, it is reinvested back in the sector for generating more produce. A virtuous cycle of profit and reinvestment emerges. In the farming sector as well, this cycle will open doors for more investment, innovation, and new technology," he told The Economic Times.



ALSO READ: Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates: 53.54% polling recorded in first phase

Meanwhile, on the labour reforms, Modi said "These reforms are very pro-worker. They are now entitled to all benefits and social security even if hired for a fixed term. The 44 central labour laws with over 1,200 sections have been assimilated into just four codes."

Reaffirming that the center-state relationship is not limited to GST, Modi said that despite the pandemic and the fall in gross tax revenue, we have provided enhanced resource transfers to states. "Most assumptions and calculations did not take into account a once-in-a-century pandemic. Yet, we have proposed options to move forward and most states are fine with them. A consensus is evolving," he said.