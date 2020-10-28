Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates: Voting begins for Phase 1 of Bihar polls
Polling in Bihar Assembly election 2020: Phase-I will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Bihar election 2020
Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates: Polling for Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections is underway in 71 constituencies in Phase-I of Bihar Assembly elections 2020 today. About 21.4 million voters will decide the fate of over 1,066 candidates.The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling coalition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the 'mahagathbandhan' in this phase of bihar polls. Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm. The last hour has been set aside for those who have contracted coronavirus or who are in quarantine.
Bihar Assembly election constituencies that are going to polls today are: Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh, Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur (SC), Goh, Obra, Nabinagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj (SC), Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warsaliganj, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai.
The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar are being held in three phases, and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.
