PM CARES for Children Scheme extended up to February 28

The has extended the PM CARES for Children Scheme till February 28, 2022. Earlier, the scheme was valid till December 31, 2021.

The ministry said that a letter in this regard has been sent to all Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Women and Child Development, Social Justice & Empowerment Department of all states and UTs with a copy to all District Magistrates for necessary action.

All eligible children can now be enrolled till February 28 to avail benefits of PM CARES for Children Scheme.

The scheme covers all children who have lost both parents, surviving parent, legal guardian, adoptive parents or single adoptive parent due to COVID 19 pandemic, starting from March 11, 2020, the date on which WHO has declared and characterised COVID-19 as a pandemic till February 28.

To be entitled to benefits under this scheme, the child should not have completed 18 years of age on the date of death of parents.

The scheme was announced to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children who have lost their parent(s) to the COVID pandemic, in a sustained manner, enable their well-being through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age.

The PM CARES for Children scheme inter-alia provides support to these children through convergent approach, gap funding for ensuring education, health, monthly stipend from the age of 18 years, and lumpsum amount of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age.

