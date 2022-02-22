DDA allots 679 households to Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers of Bhumiheen Camp

The has allotted 679 category households constructed in Kalkaji Extension to Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers of Bhumiheen Camp in an effort to resettle the slum dwellers, according to officials.

The households were allotted through drawing of lots. The draw of lots was conducted on February 17.

Out of 2,700 households of Bhumiheen Camp, the eligibility in respect of 679 households has been decided in respect of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) dwellers whose documents were found complete, the (DDA) said in a statement.

The said allotment-cum-demand letters to the successful/eligible households of Bhumiheen Camp shall be issued shortly.

All eligible JJ dwellers of Bhumiheen Camp are to be shifted to built-up (EWS) flats at Pocket A-14, Kalkaji Extension constructed by on in-house design and build model on payment of Rs 1.42 lakh, including Rs 30,000 as maintenance charges for five years, the statement mentioned.

For the remaining households of Bhumiheen Camp, the said 'deficiency letters' have been issued to JJ dwellers concerned.

The dwellers have been requested to submit the requisite documents.

As and when the documents are submitted, a draw in their favour will also be conducted, the statement informed.

In-situ rehabilitation of JJ clusters--Bhumiheen Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Jawaharlal Nehru Camp-- has been taken up by DDA.

For the remaining two JJ clusters -- Navjeen Camp and Jawaharlal Nehru Camp -- a scheme under 'PPP' mode has been prepared and tenders will be floated shortly, the DDA added.

