PM Cares Fund allocates Rs 2,000 cr for 50,000 Made-in-India ventilators

Prime Minister Cares Fund, launched to meet the Covid related expenditure, has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the supply of 50,000 Made-in-India ventilators to government run covid hospitals and another Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of migrant labourers, a press statement said.

Around 30,000 of the ventilators are being manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited and the remaining by AgVa Healthcare.

So far, 2,923 ventilators have been made, out of which 1,340 have been delivered to the states. Delhi and Maharashtra, with the most number of Covid patients, have received 275 ventilators each, the highest among all states. Gujarat has received 175 and Bihar 100.





ALSO READ: Haryana to fix Covid-19 treatment cost in private hospitals: Health Min

“By the end of June 2020, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered to all states and union territories,” the press statement added.

Besides, the fund allocated for migrant labourers will be utilised for arranging their accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation. The main recipients of the grant are Maharashtra - Rs 181 crore, Uttar Pradesh - Rs 103 crore followed by Tamil Nadu which has received Rs 83 crore, Gujarat Rs 66 crore and Delhi Rs 55 crore.