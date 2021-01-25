PM exhorts youths to defeat 'network of lies, rumours' on Covid vaccination

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said scientists had done their duty by developing the vaccine and “now we have to fulfil ours” by defeating through right information every network spreading lies and rumours. Addressing NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and artists, Modi said such organisations have always played their role in dealing with tough times.
Over 1.6 million get the jab
The Union health ministry said on Sunday that over 1.6 million health care workers across the country had received their vaccine jabs till the evening of the ninth day, based on provisional reports. The ministry said that 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday till 7:30 pm through 693 sessions.
