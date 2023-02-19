JUST IN
PM GatiShakti platform, a transformative approach: DPIIT Official

The workshop will feature discussions on use cases of NMP adoption by central Ministries and State Departments

Topics
Commerce ministry | rural connectivity

ANI  General News 

According to the government’s internal estimates, the Gati Shakti project will help sharply reduce the time taken for getting approvals for infrastructure projects — around 162 days from 600 days now, in some cases.
Gati Shakti project

PM Gati Shakti platform is a transformative approach that enables integrated planning and synchronised implementation for multimodal and last mile connectivity, Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sumita Dawra said on Sunday.

His remarks came at a press conference on the first Regional PM Gati Shakti Workshop for Central and Western Zone. The regional workshop aims to build synergy among the different stakeholders resulting in mutual learning among the States and Central Ministries/Departments.

She said the idea of this workshop is to bring together the states to learn from each other, to demonstrate what is being done at the national level and to demonstrate what many of the other states are doing in an exemplary fashion when they are planning their infrastructure.

"The workshop aims to improve the planning of the infrastructure projects both at the national and state level on the Prime Minister's GatiShakti approach and also improve the logistics efficiency and bring down logistics cost," she said.

The workshop will witness more than 100 participants from Central Ministries/Departments like Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Railways, Department of Telecommunications and NITI Aayog, and State Governments of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The workshop will feature discussions on use cases of NMP adoption by central Ministries and State Departments for planning, state logistics policies, Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS), city logistics, and the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) mechanism.

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 23:47 IST

