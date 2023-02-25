JUST IN
Delhi HC stays mayor's notice for re-election of Standing Committee members
Business Standard

PM, German Chancellor interact with CEOs on ways to boost economic ties

The focus areas for mutual cooperation include digital transformation, financial technology, IT and telecom

Topics
Narendra Modi | Germany | India Germany

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

india germany
Photo: @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz interacted with top executives from Indian and German companies on Saturday to discuss ways to deepen economic ties.

The focus areas for mutual cooperation include digital transformation, financial technology, IT and telecom.

"Chancellor @OlafScholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT and Telecom featured prominently in the meeting," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Scholz arrived in Delhi on Saturday on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after he became the German chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post.

Modi and the German Chancellor held wide-ranging talks with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 18:59 IST

