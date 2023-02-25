JUST IN
Russia-Ukraine war, debt impasse cloud G20 finance chiefs' final-day talks
Karnataka government employees to go on indefinite strike from March 1
NEP has reoriented education system according to future demands: PM Modi
States must look into implementation of laws against domestic violence: SC
Hero Realty buys land in Gurugram for Rs 90 cr for plotted development
Rapidly growing black hole found, could explain how galaxies first evolved
SpiceJet introduces direct flight service from Delhi to Shillong
Congress to provide 50% reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, women in CWC
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's car attacked in West Bengal's Dinhata
Delhi mayor should accept report on standing committee election: BJP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India set to become 3rd largest economy in 5 years, says Piyush Goyal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India should lead in adopting AI technology with open arms: Ola Cabs CEO

Technology trends like AI are so disruptive. While one can think that it (the adoption of AI) threatens jobs, "I see it as a massive technology tool for increasing productivity", he said

Topics
Artificial intelligence | OLA cabs | India

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ola chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal. (Photo source: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal. (Photo source: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a massive technology tool for increasing productivity and India should take a lead in adopting such technologies, Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ola Cabs, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the ABP Network's Idea of India Summit here, Aggarwal also discounted the notion that embracing such technology would result in job losses.

Technology trends like AI are so disruptive. While one can think that it (the adoption of AI) threatens jobs, "I see it as a massive technology tool for increasing productivity", he said.

"And we in India, as an economy and as stakeholders of the economy, should all adopt AI with open arms," Aggarwal said.

He emphasised that the use of this technology could enhance productivity by 10 times, he said, "We should be the first adopter of AI and become the most productive in the world."

It will have a significant impact on economic growth, he asserted.

Noting that software development will be the first sector to be impacted positively by the use of Artificial Intelligence, Aggarwal said that with 10 times higher productivity, a developer can write code in a day for which he would otherwise take a month.

According to him, the application of AI would result in the creation of new jobs as it did happen at the time when computer technology was introduced in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 18:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU