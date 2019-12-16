PM hails armed forces for India's victory in 1971 war against Pakistan

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the armed forces for India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war, saying the soldiers had created history.
On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts.It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.
"On Vijay Diwas, I pay tributes to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The history that our troops created on this day will be embossed in golden letters," said Modi in a Twitter post. December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas.
विजय दिवस पर भारतीय सैनिकों के साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम को नमन करता हूं। 1971 में आज के दिन हमारी सेना ने जो इतिहास रचा, वह सदा स्वर्णाक्षरों में अंकित रहेगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019
