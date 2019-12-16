PM hails armed forces for India's victory in 1971 war against Pakistan

Prime Minister on Monday praised the armed forces for India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war, saying the soldiers had created history.

On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts.It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"On Vijay Diwas, I pay tributes to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The history that our troops created on this day will be embossed in golden letters," said Modi in a Twitter post. December 16 is observed as



