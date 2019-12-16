JUST IN
Roads, trains blocked as Bengal protests against citizenship law continue
PM hails armed forces for India's victory in 1971 war against Pakistan

December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas, when India defeated Pakistan in war.

Press Trust of India 

Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the armed forces for India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war, saying the soldiers had created history.

On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts.It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"On Vijay Diwas, I pay tributes to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The history that our troops created on this day will be embossed in golden letters," said Modi in a Twitter post. December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas.

First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 11:04 IST

