PM hints at lockdown extension, says situation like 'social emergency'

In an effort to shape consensus on the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told Parliament floor leaders that the situation in the country was akin to a “social emergency”, and indicated the curbs were likely to continue beyond April 14.

Interacting with them via videoconferencing, the PM said he would take a decision on extending the after a meeting with chief ministers on April 11.

The number of cases in the country crossed 5,000 on Wednesday, with 149 deaths, the data from the heath ministry said.

According to a government statement, the PM said “several state governments, district administrations, and experts have asked for an extension of the lockdown”.

Over the last week, Modi has spoken of a “staggered exit” and “graded” lifting of the In the last couple of days, several state governments have put forward their suggestions on graded lifting, including running special trains and allowing some industrial activity.

There are concerns in several states, particularly those with bustling urban centres, like Maharashtra, that lifting the now could be counterproductive and any gains in controlling the spread might be lost. Even states with fewer cases such as Chhattisgarh are keen that inter-state transit is not opened at the current juncture.

After the nearly four-hour long meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said nearly 80 per cent of political leaders, including himself, suggested to the PM that the lockdown should be extended.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it would seal hotspots in 15 districts across the state from midnight till April 14. These districts include Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), adjoining the capital. Some other districts are Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Basti, Ferozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said 104 hotspots had been identified across 81 police station areas in these districts. A ‘complete lockdown’ would be enforced from Wednesday night. Patrolling would be intensified in these areas for ensuring full compliance, and doorstep delivery of essential commodities to residents would be ensured.

In UP, Covid-19 cases have increased to 343, with 187 pertaining to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi. Agra has topped with 22 hotspots of the pandemic, followed by Ghaziabad 13. Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Kanpur account for 12 hotspots each.

At the meeting of the floor leaders, the PM said the country had been forced to take tough decisions and must remain vigilant. He said the priority of the government was saving each and every life.

“Prime Minister Modi made it clear that lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra said after the meeting.

The PM, however, said the impact of the emerging situation can be witnessed in resource constraints. “Yet, India has been among the few nations to control the pace of spread of the virus till now,” Modi noted.

The PM, however, “warned that the situation keeps changing continuously and one needs to maintain vigil at all times”.

Modi said the country was facing serious economic challenges as a result of Covid-19, and the government was committed to overcoming them.