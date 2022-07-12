PM inaugurates Deoghar airport worth Rs 401 cr, flags off flight to Kolkata

-
ALSO READ
Former Air Chief Fali Homi Major commends rescue ops in Jharkhand's Deoghar
IndiGo to start flights between Kolkata and Deoghar airport from July 12
Poster war over welcoming the PM between BJP and JMM breaks out in Deoghar
India applauds heroic efforts of those involved in Deoghar rescue ops: Modi
PM Modi to inaugurate Deogarh airport, new AIIMS in Jharkhand today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore.
He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.
The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.
Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU