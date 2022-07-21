PM Kisan Yojana: How to know your registration number to avail of benefits

-
ALSO READ
PM Kisan Yojana: A complete guide to availing 12th installment of scheme
PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for benefits under the farmer scheme
KYC challenge for financial institutions
PM KISAN: How to register under the scheme to receive the 12th installment
What is KYC and why is it mandatory to avail many financial services?
-
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN) provides monetary support worth Rs 6,000 per annum to farmer families across India. Under this centrally sponsored scheme, the payment is done in the form of three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. But to avail of the benefits, the farmers need to get themselves registered under the scheme.
Once registered, their name is added to the list of beneficiaries and a registration number is issued. The beneficiary status can be checked on the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.
However, there may be chances that you forget your PM KISAN registration number.
How to know your PM KISAN registration number?
Method 1:
What to do if you have not received your installment?
If your name is registered, it might be possible that you do not receive the benefits. It must also be noted that the mandatory eKYC process needs to be completed to receive the installments. For the 12th installment, the last date for PM KISAN KYC has been fixed for July 31, 2022.
If you have already done the eKYC process and still have not received the money, you can register a complaint at the PM Kisan Helpdesk on helpline number 011-24300606. The complaints are to be lodged between Monday and Friday.
You can also log on to pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your issue.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU