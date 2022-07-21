PM Kisan Yojana: How to know your registration number to avail of benefits

Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN) provides monetary support worth Rs 6,000 per annum to families across India. Under this centrally sponsored scheme, the payment is done in the form of three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. But to avail of the benefits, the farmers need to get themselves registered under the scheme.

Once registered, their name is added to the list of beneficiaries and a registration number is issued. The beneficiary status can be checked on the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.

However, there may be chances that you forget your registration number.

How to know your PM KISAN registration number? Method 1:



Visit the website Click on ‘Beneficiary status’ Select the mobile number and enter your mobile number Enter the image code. Click on ‘Get details' The registration number will be displayed on the screen.

On the PM KISAN website, click on 'Know your registration' Enter the mobile number and Captcha Click on 'Get Mobile OTP' You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number Enter it in the given box and click on 'Submit' The details will be displayed on the screen.

Method 2:If your name is registered, it might be possible that you do not receive the benefits. It must also be noted that the mandatory eKYC process needs to be completed to receive the installments. For the 12th installment , the last date for PM KISAN has been fixed for July 31, 2022.

If you have already done the eKYC process and still have not received the money, you can register a complaint at the PM Kisan Helpdesk on helpline number 011-24300606. The complaints are to be lodged between Monday and Friday.

You can also log on to pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your issue.