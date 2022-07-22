PM KISAN Yojana: List of documents required to receive the 12th installment

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) provides monetary support of Rs 6,000 per annum to farmers families in India. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

But to avail of these benefits, the family must present the required documents before the state .

Under the Yojana, the responsibility of finding eligible families lies with the state .

What are the documents required to avail benefits under

The following information/ documents are required:

Name, Age, Gender and Category (SC/ST) of the . Aadhaar Number [except in the case of farmers in Assam, Meghalaya and J&K In these States / UTs, the Aadhaar number shall be collected for those beneficiaries where it is available and for others alternate prescribed documents can be collected like Aadhaar Enrollment ID, Driving Licence, Voters' ID Card, NREGA Job Card, or any other identification documents issued by Central/State/UT Governments or their authorities, etc.) Bank Account Number and IFSC Code. A mobile number, though it is not mandatory, it is advised that when available it may be provided.

How to check if all your documents are verified?

Farmer families can check if their documents are verified by going through the beneficiary list. If your name finds mentioned in the list, you will receive the 12th installment.

Here is how you can check your name on the PM KISAN beneficiary list: