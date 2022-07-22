PM KISAN Yojana: List of documents required to receive the 12th installment

-
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) provides monetary support of Rs 6,000 per annum to farmers families in India. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.
But to avail of these benefits, the farmer family must present the required documents before the state government.
Under the PM KISAN Yojana, the responsibility of finding eligible farmer families lies with the state government.
What are the documents required to avail benefits under PM KISAN?
The following information/ documents are required:
How to check if all your documents are verified?
Farmer families can check if their documents are verified by going through the beneficiary list. If your name finds mentioned in the list, you will receive the PM KISAN 12th installment.
Here is how you can check your name on the PM KISAN beneficiary list:
