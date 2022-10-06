JUST IN
Punjab CM Mann bats for collaboration in academics, tourism with Tajikistan
Top Headlines: Global trade growth forecast; world currency reserves shrink
DRI reports 11 cases of gold seizures in North East Corridor during Sept
Delhi's air quality turns 'poor'; CAQM to enforce stage-1 control measures
Vice-President Dhankar, Delhi CM Kejriwal attend Dussehra celebrations
201 RAS officers transferred under administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan
Latest LIVE: Uddhav, Shinde accuse each other of betrayal on Dussehra
8 dead, several missing after flash floods during idol immersion in Bengal
Major fire breakout at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar cloth market now under control
I have a clear intention that I don't want to talk to Pak: Amit Shah in J-K
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
CDSCO takes up investigation on WHO's complaint for India-made cough syrups
Business Standard

Punjab CM Mann bats for collaboration in academics, tourism with Tajikistan

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday batted for collaboration with Tajikistan in the fields of academics, tourism, and trade and commerce

Topics
Punjab | Tajikistan | Industry-academia collaboration

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday batted for collaboration with Tajikistan in the fields of academics, tourism, and trade and commerce.

Interacting with a delegation from Tajikistan that called on him here, the CM said with the world emerging as a global village, there is a need for acquainting students about the emerging trends in the education sector.

He said in such a scenario, an academic collaboration between the universities of different countries could do wonders in spreading the light of knowledge in every nook and cranny of the world, besides helping in the overall development of students, according to an official release.

Emphasising on the need for frequent student and faculty exchange programmes between Punjab and Tajikistan, Mann said it would be very beneficial for the students.

Mann said such initiatives could play a pivotal role in updating the knowledge of students and upskilling teachers.

He said Punjab and Tajikistan can initiate measures for starting a student and faculty exchange programme.

He also advocated for mutual collaboration in the tourism sector between Punjab and Tajikistan and invited the visiting delegation to be part of the 'Invest Punjab Summit' being held in the state in February 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 08:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.