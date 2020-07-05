JUST IN
PM Modi briefs President Kovind on various issues: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The meeting comes after the Prime Minister had visited Leh earlier this week and addressed soldiers following the June 15 clashes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi Ram Nath Kovind
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two leaders discussed issues of national and international importance, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said.

The meeting comes after the Prime Minister had visited Leh earlier this week and addressed soldiers following the June 15 clashes in the higher reaches of that region with Chinese troops in which 20 army personnel sacrificed their lives for the nation.

After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, "Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance...".
First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 15:23 IST

