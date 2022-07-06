PM Modi calls up Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about Lalu Prasad's health

-
ALSO READ
RJD leader Lalu Prasad at Delhi AIIMS again, admitted to general ward
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to hospital; now stable, say doctors
Tejashwi Yadav to challenge CBI court verdict on Lalu in High Court
Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition serious but stable: Hospital official
Lalu never guilty in people's court: Tejashwi after CBI court verdict
-
With RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav currently admitted in a private hospital in Patna, PM Narendra Modi has called his younger son Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about his health status.
The PM also wished him a speedy recovery from the illness, RJD state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said in a statement.
Lalu Prasad on Sunday fell down from the staircase of his 10 Circular Road residence and sustained a fracture in his right shoulder. Besides he is is also having kidney and lung infections as well as suffering from blood pressure and other ailments.
He is admitted in the ICU of Paras hospital and his health condition is said to be stable.
Earlier, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan also met the RJD chief and wished for his speedy recovery.
BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also said: "I pray to God for quick recovery of Lalu Prasad Yadav and that he soon returns home. The state government should take care of him and if necessary, arrange transportation to send him to Delhi for better treatment."
State Road Construction Minister Nitin Navin also reached Paras hospital and met Tejashwi Yadav.
--IANS
ajk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU