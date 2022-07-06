PM Modi calls up Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about Lalu Prasad's health

With RJD chief currently admitted in a private hospital in Patna, PM has called his younger son to enquire about his health status.

The PM also wished him a speedy recovery from the illness, RJD state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said in a statement.

Lalu Prasad on Sunday fell down from the staircase of his 10 Circular Road residence and sustained a fracture in his right shoulder. Besides he is is also having kidney and lung infections as well as suffering from blood pressure and other ailments.

He is admitted in the ICU of Paras hospital and his health condition is said to be stable.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan also met the RJD chief and wished for his speedy recovery.

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also said: "I pray to God for quick recovery of and that he soon returns home. The state government should take care of him and if necessary, arrange transportation to send him to Delhi for better treatment."

State Road Construction Minister Nitin Navin also reached Paras hospital and met .

--IANS

ajk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)