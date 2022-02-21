Tejashwi Yadav to challenge CBI court verdict on Lalu in High Court

-
ALSO READ
CBI court sentences Lalu to five years in prison in fodder scam case
CBI targeted Lalu as he refused to shake hands with BJP, says Tejashwi
RJD chief Lalu appears before CBI court at Patna in fodder scam case
CBI special court convicts Lalu in multi-crore Doranda fodder scam
Lalu never guilty in people's court: Tejashwi after CBI court verdict
-
Following the special CBI court that gave 5 years jail to Lalu Prasad, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav said that he will go to the High Court to challenge the verdict.
"Several scams have happened after fodder scam, but CBI, ED, Income Tax target find only one person. Is the CBI forgetting Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi and others?" Tejashwi said.
The special CBI court of Ranchi has given a 5-year jail term and imposed Rs 60 lakh fine to Lalu Prasad in the withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in late 90s.
"Lalu Prasad had given the order to investigate the fodder scam but the authorities have sent him to jail. Many scams like the Srijan scam happened in Bihar. Hundreds of crores of rupees were withdrawn from the treasury but CBI, ED and income tax are not investigating those scams.
"After the decision, Lalu ji rightly said that he will never compromise with the BJP. Lalu Ji is the only leader raising his voice against the saffron party and RSS. He is not afraid of the BJP and the RSS. We are walking on the same path and will never fear them," Tejashwi said.
The BJP OBC Morcha National General Secretary and Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand, while reacting after the court sentenced Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case, said: "This is the court's decision which we all should respect. Considering the age and health condition of the RJD chief, there is definitely sympathy but the court works on the basis of evidence. The BJP has fought continuously against the corruption of RJD, but in reality the Congress has internally vented its personal enmity with Lalu Prasad. The RJD may curse BJP for Lalu ji's condition but in reality it is the Congress which is responsible for his condition. The BJP fights political and ideological battles but does not indulge in personal enmity in politics. Tejashwi must be aware and should stay away from the conspiracy of Congress."
"The biggest face which exposed Lalu ji in the fodder scam is today a senior leader of his own party. It is not hidden from anyone that in the fodder scam case, it was the congress which initiated to register the case, file a charge sheet, ensure a CBI investigation and even sent him to jail. Court judgments are being pronounced on the basis of the judicial proceedings" Anand said.
--IANS
ajk/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU