JUST IN
HC issues notice to Bar Council of India on PIL against court vacations
Jharkhand CM Soren launches projects, schemes for state on Foundation Day
Hospitals see influx of foreign patients in Sept qtr as travel norms ease
Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case
With 177 mn, India largest contributor to global population milestone: UN
PIL in Calcutta HC seeks CBI probe into irregularities in MGNREGA scheme
In 2020, Indians accounted for over 6 per cent of global emigrants
Presence of Indian students in US surges by 19% in 2021-22: Report
Gadkari inaugurates 1.5 km long elevated bridge on Son river in Bihar
Prez Murmu to attend Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event on her 2-day visit to MP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Hindu Mahasabha observes death anniversary of Godse as 'Balidan Divas''
Business Standard

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi shake hands at side event at G20 Summit

The gesture drew some attention because of the strained relations between the two countries over a border clash two years back.

Topics
Narendra Modi | G20  | Xi Jinping

Press Trust of India  |  Bali 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands Tuesday at a side event at the G20 Summit here, a gesture drawing some attention because of the strained relations between the two countries over a border clash two years back.

A live video feed for the media from the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for G20 delegates showed the exchange between the two leaders.

There had been some speculation over a possible bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit, which began Tuesday. But the agenda made known by both sides so far does not slot such a meeting.

In September, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi came face-to-face at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbek city of Samarkand for the first time since the start of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

There was no report of a handshake or exchange of pleasantries between Modi and Xi at that time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 19:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.