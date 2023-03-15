India using SWIFT payment system to settle dollar trade with Russia: Report

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian is using the SWIFT global payment system to settle dollar payment with Russia, a top trade official said on Wednesday, at a time when the Asian nation has sharped increased its purchases of discounted coal and oil from Moscow.
The West blocked several Russian banks' access to the international SWIFT payments system soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year.
SWIFT underpins financial transactions globally.
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 18:48 IST
