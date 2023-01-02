PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on being sworn in as Brazil's president

Prime Minister congratulated Luiz Inacio on being sworn in as president of and wished him a successful third term.

Lula was sworn in as president on Sunday. In his first address, the president expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro's administration will be held to account.

He is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro's reelection bid.

in a tweet, Modi said, "Hearty congratulations to @LulaOficial on assuming office as the President of . I wish him a successful third term and look forward to working with him to strengthen India- Strategic Partnership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)