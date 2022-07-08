PM Modi expresses distress over attack on Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan.
Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials in Japan said.
"Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan," Modi tweeted.
