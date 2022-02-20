PM Modi greets people of Mizoram, Arunachal on their statehood day

Prime Minister on Sunday greeted the people of and on their statehood day and hailed their contribution.

"Greetings to the people of on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of to progress," Modi said in a tweet.

"I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram," he said.

Modi also extended best wishes to the people of on their statehood day.

"The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come," he said.

Both Mizoram and were given statehood on this day in 1987.

