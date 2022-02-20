PM Modi greets people of Mizoram, Arunachal on their statehood day

-
ALSO READ
Assam: Headway likely in boundary row, big boost to connectivity expected
PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Manipur, Tripura
Assam will see some rationalization of AFSPA this year: CM Sarma
Nagaland firing: Police files murder case against security forces
AFSPA extended in Nagaland for 6 months, declared 'disturbed area'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day and hailed their contribution.
"Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress," Modi said in a tweet.
"I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram," he said.
Modi also extended best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day.
"The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come," he said.
Both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were given statehood on this day in 1987.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU