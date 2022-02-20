PM hails IOC's decision to award India hosting rights of its 2023 session

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed International Olympic Committee's decision to award India the right to host the 2023 IOC session, saying it will lead to positive outcomes for world sports.
"It is gladdening to note that India has been chosen to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session. I am confident this will be a memorable IOC session and will lead to positive outcomes for world sports," the Prime Minister Office of India wrote on its twitter handle.
India will host the session for the first time since 1983. The session will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre.
Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.
An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members.
It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.
Nita Ambani, the Indian representative on the committee, described it as "a significant development for the country's Olympic aspiration".
Apart from Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra were part of the Indian delegation.
