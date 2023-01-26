JUST IN
Republic Day: Why does India organise a parade to mark the occasion?
Congress leader Antony falls silent after son's tryst with BBC documentary
British Airways sees strong India demand, adds third flight from Mumbai
Vital evidence surfaces on Rs 700 crore real estate scam in Mohali
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal extends 'best wishes' to India on Republic Day
13 students detained at Jamia not yet released by police, says SFI
Mamata urges people to uphold democratic ideals of equality, fraternity
Delhi LG, CM ask people to work to strengthen democracy on Republic Day
45 fighter jets including Sukhois, Rafales perform during 74th R-Day Parade
Republic Day an occasion to rededicate to constitutional values: Kharge
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Make India a country of knowledgeable people: RSS chief Bhagwat on R-Day
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi greets people on occasion of Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

'May this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life'

Topics
Narendra Modi | festivals | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Agartala Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Thursday.

"May this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Best wishes to all of you on this auspicious festival associated with the worship of 'Maa Vidyadayini'," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 15:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU