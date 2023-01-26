PM Modi greets people on occasion of Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister greeted people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Thursday.

"May this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Best wishes to all of you on this auspicious festival associated with the worship of 'Maa Vidyadayini'," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)