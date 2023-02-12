PM Modi inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa

Prime Minister on Sunday inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.

The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link.

While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)