PM Modi lauds BJP's thumping victory in Karbi Council polls in Assam

Prime Minister on Sunday hailed the BJP's thumping victory in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections and assured the people that the party would keep working for Assam's progress.

"Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in and assure them that we will keep working for Assam's progress," Modi tweeted.

"The efforts of karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them," he said on Twitter and tagged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram's tweet.

Sarma said, "We bow before the people of Karbi Anglong for giving a historic mandate in KAAC polls the second time in a row."



After wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas', Sarma said.

The BJP on Sunday reportedly won all the 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in to retain power in the hill council for the second successive term.

