PM Modi to launch 5G services at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch 5G telephony services at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC-2022) at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The launch is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.
The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.
5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time.
It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.
5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars, among others.
It will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc. Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network.
Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas), 5G can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 10:25 IST
