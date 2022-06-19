PM Modi launches torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Moves India made to host Chess Olympiad when it was pulled out of Russia
Explained: How India is coming to dominate the chessboard
Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: Pitch and Weather Report of Narendra Modi Stadium
Vivo X80, X80 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, price, and more
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad at Indira Gandhi Stadium.
In this 44th Chess Olympiad, over 2,000 players from 188 countries will participate. Till now no torch relay happened in Chess Olympiad but FIDE (International Chess Federation) took the decision to do a torch relay for the first time from India, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Our ancestors invented the games like Chaturanga and Chess for the analytical development of the brain. Children who play chess are becoming good problem-solvers. In the last 8 years, India has improved its performance in chess."
"New India's youth is excelling in every sport. They're making records. Now we're working keeping 2024 Paris Olympics and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind and for that sportspersons are being supported through TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) as well," added Modi.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU