PM Modi launches torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad in Delhi

Prime Minister on Sunday launched the torch relay for 44th Olympiad at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

In this 44th Olympiad, over 2,000 players from 188 countries will participate. Till now no torch relay happened in Olympiad but FIDE (International Chess Federation) took the decision to do a torch relay for the first time from India, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Our ancestors invented the games like Chaturanga and Chess for the analytical development of the brain. Children who play chess are becoming good problem-solvers. In the last 8 years, India has improved its performance in chess."

"New India's youth is excelling in every sport. They're making records. Now we're working keeping 2024 Paris Olympics and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind and for that sportspersons are being supported through TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) as well," added Modi.